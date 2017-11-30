Ducks Trade Sami Vatanen to the Devils

Anaheim receives Henrique, Blasandi, and a 3rd round draft pick

The Anaheim Ducks today traded defenseman Sami Vatanen and a conditional third round draft pick to the New Jersey Devils for forwards Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi, and a third round pick.

Vatanen has long been rumored to be on the riding block with Anaheim being one of the few teams in the NHL with a surplus of young, puck moving defensemen. New Jersey was known to be looking for help on their blue line while Anaheim had been looking to add a top-6 scoring talent.

Vatanen was drafted in the 4th round of the 2009 Entry Draft by the Ducks and made his NHL debut in the 2012-2013 season. The 26-year-old Finn has been known as an offensive defenseman, putting up 126 points (33G, 93A) in 280 NHL games.

Coming to Anaheim are forwards Adam Henrique and Joseph Blandisi. Henrique comes with 257 points (122G, 135A) in his career, all with New Jersey. With the Ducks current rash of injuries, he will likely slot immediately into a severely depleted top-6 forward group.

The 27-year-old Henrique is currently in the 5th year of a 6 year, $4 million AAV contract, compared to Vatanen’s $4.875 million AAV deal.

Blandisi is the younger part of this deal. The 23-year-old had been playing with AHL Binghamton this season, potting 14 points (3G, 11A) in 19 games. He has had two short stints with the parent club in his career, putting up 17 points (5G, 12A) in 41 games in 2015-2016 as well as 9 points (3G, 6A) in 27 games last season. Blandisi was drafted in the 6th round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

The deal also includes conditional 3rd round picks. Anaheim gets New Jersey’s 3rd round pick in the 2018 Entry Draft. New Jersey will get a conditional 3rd from Anaheim if certain situations come to fruition.

Per NHL.com, the conditions of the pick are as follows: