Ducks vs. Blues, Fixing the Defense, Kevin Roy's Development

On this episode, Felix Sicard and Jake Rudolph break down the Anaheim Ducks' 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night. They discuss Antoine Vermette's strong performance, another standout game for John Gibson, as well as Kevin Roy's continued development.

For the first time in our post-game series, we did a live broadcast on Mixlr, where listeners got to chime in with their own questions and remarks about both the game itself, as well as general questions about the team. One of the biggest questions posed was how Anaheim ught to optimize its defense pairings. Felix and Jake had noted that Cam Fowler and Sami Vatanen don't work well together, while Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm's skills are a little superfluous, so they specify how Randy Carlyle could potentially go about fixing that.

Unfortunately, the audio in this episode has an echo to it, mainly due to this being the first time broadcasting live after the game. This issue should be corrected moving forward. We appreciate your patience.

