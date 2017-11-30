Ducks Vs. Blues Recap: Well, Duck.

Blues fail to take advantage of a broken Ducks team.

Blues Forwards:

Vladimir Sobotka - Paul Stastny - Alexander Steen

Jaden Schwartz - Brayden Schenn - Vladimir Tarasenko

Dmitrij Jaskin - Patrik Berglund - Sammy Blais

Scottie Upshall - Kyle Brodziak - Chris Thorburn

Blues Defensemen:

Jay Bouwmeester - Alex Pietrangelo

Joel Edmundson - Colton Parayko

Vince Dunn - Robert Bortuzzo

Goaltender:

Jake Allen

Game Highlights:

Patrick Berglund made his season debut against the Ducks on Jake Allen Bobblehead night. It was also nice to see Blues legend Paul Kariya in attendance as he had ceremonial puck dropping duties. The Ducks’ lineup was so patched up at this point that it’s been rumored that they’ve opened up a hospital wing at Honda Center. (It’s always gonna be “The Pond” anyway) The Blues should’ve cruised on to the win right? Not so much. Less than five minutes into the game, the Ducks score first. Kevin Roy (who?) threw a rebound chance at the net. Antoine Vermette had the puck go off of his body, or hand and go in. This goal was reviewed and it was determined that Vermette did not punch the puck in. 1-0 Ducks.

Blues started off the second period on the penalty kill. Just thirty seconds into the period, the Ducks scored their second goal. Roy again, only this time he was the one putting the puck in the back of the net. Cam Fowler made a great pass to an open Roy who put the puck in the back of the net.

The Blues were on the penalty kill again moments later. The Ducks made them pay. Vermette scored his second of the night on a rebound off the pads of Jake Allen. It was three to nothing Ducks.

The Blues didn’t get on the board until late in the third period. Kyle Brodziak scored the first Blues goal of the night. In all honesty, Ducks’ starter John Gibson should have had this one, but it trickled through.

Brodziak scored his second of the night with only 16.some odd seconds left. It was really too little too late though.

Your final score 3-2 Ducks. The Blues looked awful for most of the night until the end of the game. Not sure if it was over looking the Ducks, playing down to their opponent, or a combo of the two. The Blues take the ice again Friday night against LA.

Goals:

Antoine Vermette (4) assisted by Kevin Roy (1) and Francois Beauchemin

Kevin Roy (2) assisted by Jakob Silfverberg (6) and Cam Fowler (4)

Antonie Vermette (5) assisted by Chris Wagner (9) and Kevin Bieksa (3)

Kyle Brodziak (4) assisted by Dmitrij Jaskin (5) and Joel Edmundson (3)

Kyle Brodziak (5) assisted by Vladimir Sobotka (9) and Colton Parayko (11)

Stat of the Night:

The Blues powerplay regressed tonight going 0/4.

Twitter Machine:

Blues Legend Paul Kariya puck drop.

Hey, the no shit department filed this one to the Gametime news room.

Alexander Steen after @StLouisBlues lose to #Ducks: "I don't think we got to our game at all tonight." #AllTogetherNowSTL pic.twitter.com/hREqBP3e1k — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) November 30, 2017

Player of the Game:

The person at Drink Scotch to udder the phrase “It’s not big enough” when talking about the Jake Allen Bobblehead.