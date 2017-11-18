Duclair powers Coyotes to OT win

The Duke is back!

Anthony Duclair, Antti Raanta and the penalty kill powered the Arizona Coyotes to defeat the Ottawa Senators in overtime, 3-2. Duclair scored all three goals for the Coyotes earning his second career hat trick. Raanta, meanwhile, kept the Coyotes in the game long enough to reach overtime stopping 30 of 32 shots on goal. During the third period the team got themselves in to a bit of penalty trouble taking two consecutive penalties to start the period. In total the penalty kill units stopped all five of the Senators’ power plays. This is the first time the young Coyotes team have won two games in a row this season.

Scoring Summary

First Period

1-0 Ottawa: Mark Stone and Derrick Brassard team up for a two-on-one against Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Stone shoots on the short side, hitting the post before it lands in goal.

1-1 Tie: After Raanta stops a shot by Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Jason Demers launches the puck up the ice springing Duclair for a beautiful breakaway. Duclair beats Erik Karlsson to the puck, dekes goalie Michael Condon and puts the puck in the back of the net. It was so pretty watch it again.

Second Period

2-1 Ottawa: Mark Borowiecki was left all alone to sneak in a one-timer off a puck that bounced off Alex Goligoski’s skates.

Third Period

2-2 Tie: While the Coyotes are on the powerplay Goligoski stretches a pass to Duclair to enter the offensive zone. As Duke is picking up speed Senator’s goalie Mike Condon attempts a poke check but trips and is caught way outside of his crease. Duclair skates around him and fires the puck in to the empty net.

Overtime

3-2 Arizona: Coupled with Max Domi and Ekman-Larsson for 3-on-3 overtime, Duke skates the puck all the way from the defensive zone to the top of the right circle and fires one on Condon. At first it looked like Condon stopped the puck but it trickles through his five hole to be the game winning goal.

Three Answers

Which Swede reigns supreme?

Well both Ekman-Larsson and Karlsson played fairly well but since OEL was the only one to make it on to the score sheet with 2 assists he takes this match up.

Can the Coyotes keep the offense coming?

The Coyotes as a whole didn’t keep the offense coming but Duke more than made up for it by doing it all himself. It would be strange to see him scratched again in the near future.

Will something new click?

Not exactly but something old sure did. Every time Duclair scored a goal he was on the ice with Max Domi. During regulation the Killer D’s line of Domi, Christian Dvorak and Duclair was reunited. This is one combination from last season that should stay together.

Players of the Game

Arizona - Anthony Duclair - How could it not be?

Ottawa - Mark Borowiecki- He was the only Senator’s player to have a goal and multiple shots on goal

Three Stars

Third Star: OTT - Mark Stone (1G)

Second Star: ARI - Oliver Ekman-Larsson (2A)

First Star: ARI - Anthony Duclair (3G)

Paw Prints

Healthy scratches for the Coyotes tonight included Mario Kempe, Dakota Mermis and Michael Leighton.

Anthony Duclair earned his second career hat trick, his first was recorded against the Anaheim Ducks on October 14, 2015.

With an assist tonight, Alex Goligoski is now on a 4 game point streak.

Looking Ahead

The Coyotes continue their Eastern Canada road trip on Monday when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 5 p.m. MST. The game can be watched on Sportsnet One, Fox Sports Arizona or by tuning into ESPN 620 AM.