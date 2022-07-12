After 17 NHL seasons, Duncan Keith is hanging up his skates. On Tuesday, the veteran defenseman announced his retirement after spending the 2021-22 season with the Edmonton Oilers.

The 38-year old veteran defenseman tallied 22 points (one goal and 21 assists) in 64 regular season games with the Oilers last season. Keith was in the final year of a 13-year, $72 million contract that he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in Dec. 2009.

Keith spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career with the Blackhawks and won three Stanley Cups with the franchise. On July 12, 2021, Keith was traded to the Oilers in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional draft pick.

Keith put together a very decorated career in which he won the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman in 2010 and 2014. He was also a four-time All-Star and won the Conn Smythe Award as the MVP of the postseason during Chicago's Stanley Cup run in 2015. Keith registered three goals and 18 assists in 23 games during the 2015 playoffs.

The Canadian-born defenseman finished his NHL career with 646 points (106 goals and 540 assists) in 1,256 regular season games. In addition, Keith recorded 91 points (19 goals and 72 assists) in 151 postseason games.

Keith currently sits in second place in Blackhawks history in games played (1,192), sixth in assists (520), and 10th in points (625). He was originally a second-round pick of the Blackhawks in the 2002 NHL Draft.