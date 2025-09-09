The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dustin Wolf to a seven-year, $52.5 million contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. The contract carries an average annual value of $7.5 million and begins in 2026-27.

Wolf, 24, was set to enter the final season of a two-year contract that he signed back in the 2024 offseason. The American-born netminder would've been a restricted free agent this summer.

"Eight more years here in the city," Wolf said in a statement. "Now you don't have those contract talks looking over your shoulder; you can just go play. Hopefully I have eight more years of not having to worry about that and now I can worry about playing hockey and helping my team win and go from there."

Wolf had a spectacular campaign in 2024-25 in which he put together a 29-16-8 record to go along with a 2.64 goals-against-average, a .910 save percentage, and three shutouts in 53 games. The Flames goaltender finished second in the Calder Trophy race as the NHL's top rookie with 15 first-place votes behind Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.

Wolf nearly helped lead the Flames to a 41-27-4 record (96 points) and a Wild Card playoff berth in the Western Conference, but Calgary lost the tiebreaker with the St. Louis Blues based on regulation wins.

The Wolf extension puts an exclamation point on a very productive offseason for general manager Craig Conroy and the Flames front office. The franchise also re-signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a six-year contract extension ($5.35 million AAV), while also inking forward Matt Coronato to a seven-year, $6.5 million extension.