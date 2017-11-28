Dylan Sikura expected to play for Team Canada at Spengler Cup, per report
The Hawks prospect could represent his country in Switzerland before the Olympics.
Chicago Blackhawks prospect Dylan Sikura is expected to play for Team Canada at the upcoming Spengler Cup tournament, reports TSN’s Darren Dreger. It will be the latest chance for the young forward to impress officials as he makes a push to earn a spot on the roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Sikura, 22, is off to an incredible start to his senior year at Northeastern with six goals and nine assists in 10 games. He’s been nursing an upper-body injury of late, which is why he’s been out of the lineup, but he’s emerged as one of the top players in college hockey.
Team Canada expected to have Sikura for the Karjala Cup, an annual tournament in Finland used as an Olympic tune-up, but he was dropped from the roster at the last moment. Now he’s back in the mix for the Spengler Cup, which could be an opportunity to convince Canadian management that he should be in Pyeongchang.
The Spenger Cup is an annual tournament hosted by HC Davos, a Swiss hockey club, in Davos, Switzlerland. The field is primarily filled by teams from Europe, but Team Canada sends over a national team each year. The Canadians have won the tournament in back-to-back years, beating Swiss club HC Lugano in the title game each time.
