The New York Rangers announced that Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Ed Giacomin died at 86 years old on Monday. Giacomin spent a decade with the Rangers and backstopped them to 267 wins.

Giacomin began his career with the Rangers in 1965 and emerged as a star in the 1966-67 season. That year, Giacomin won 30 games while recording nine shutouts. That began a run of three straight seasons in which Giacomin led the NHL in wins. Giacomin's 267 wins rank third in Rangers history and his 49 shutouts are second.

"Eddie Giacomin was an integral member of the New York Rangers for a decade and personified what being a Ranger is all about, both to his teammates and the Blueshirts faithful," the Rangers said in a statement. "You cannot discuss the history of this organization and not immediately think of Eddie.

"The great Rod Gilbert called him the heart of their team, and we cannot think of a greater honor to bestow on one of the greatest goaltenders to ever play the game. Our thoughts are with Eddie's family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time."

Retired goalie Marc-André Fleury returning to Penguins on PTO for ceremonial preseason game Cody Nagel

As a star between the pipes, Giacomin led the Rangers made nine straight postseason appearances from 1966-75. In 1972, Giacomin powered New York to the Stanley Cup Final, where the team lost to the Boston Bruins.

Giacomin played for the Detroit Red Wings in the last three seasons of his career, and he finished with 290 wins, 54 shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Giacomin won the 1971 Vezina Trophy, was a six-time All-Star and earned first-team All-NHL honors twice.

Giacomin was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Rangers retired his No. 1 in 1989.