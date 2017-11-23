Eddie Lack Placed on Waivers

Waive goodbye

Brad Treliving had a goalie crisis to solve in the offseason - an N.H.L. Team needs two of them and with the contracts of Brian Elliott and Chad Johnson expiring, the Calgary Flames had none. Rather than shop through free agency, Treliving hit the phones and swung a couple of trades. The first trade, the acquisition of Mike Smith, has gone incredibly well for Calgary as he currently ranks seventh in the league in five-on-five save percentage out of the top sixty goalies in shots faced. The second acquisition, the one of Eddie Lack, has been horrible.

Today, the Flames announced that the expirement with Lack was over, at least temporarily. For now it looks like the lackluster Lack will head to Stockton where he can hopefully find a bit of a roll. They haven’t announced who will take his place yet, but one would assume it would be one of David Rittich or Jon Gillies.

If this is the end of Lack’s tenure in Calgary, he’s going to have a hard time finding work elsewhere in the N.H.L. given his numbers. His .878 save percentage in five-on-five situations is the fourth worst of any goalie who’s played a single minute this year. It isn’t like the Carolina Hurricanes were enamored with him either as they paid half of his salary to just get rid of him. Hopefully he can rebound a bit and find a niche somewhere, even if it isn’t in the league.