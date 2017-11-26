Edmonton Oilers @ Boston Bruins Game Preview
Edmonton Oilers @ Boston Bruins Game Preview
Oilers can finish road trip at .500 with victory at Boston
Edmonton Oilers (8-13-2) @
Boston Bruins (10-7-4)
TD Bank Garden, Boston MA
3 PM MDT
TV: Sportsnet (NHL Network in USA)
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Stanley Cup Of Chowder
BREAKDOWN
In unspectacular fashion, the Oilers clunked to a 3-1 loss in Buffalo on Friday night. Defenceman Yohann Auvitu kept it from being a shutout with a goal from just over the Sabres’ blue line with 18 seconds remaining in regulation time. The Oilers were without Cam Talbot and Oscar Klefbom due to the flu, but the offence was held without a goal against a Sabres club with a patchwork defence. The good news?
The good news is that the Oilers were able to leave Buffalo and they’re in Boston this afternoon to play another game of hockey. Maybe they forgot all about Friday’s game. Maybe not. Liquor helps.
Oilers can salvage a .500 road trip with a victory in Boston today. Can the Oilers score some goals?
Let’s go to the tape.
The Oilers are saying
We're not as productive as we need to so we're going to put Strome on the wing and put Leon back in the middle
That’s Oilers head coach Todd McLellan on getting Draisaitl back down the middle. That will give you 97-93-29 down the middle, and a chance for Leon to drive the bus along with Ryan Strome and Drake Caggiula. You rolled your eyes when you read that last sentence, didn’t you? I can see you.
The Bruins are saying
He's used to playing a lot of hockey, but hasn't for a while...I guess you could say he can treat it like he's coming off an injury and hasn't played in a bit. He's been practicing, practicing well. It's his turn to go.
That’s Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Tuukka Rask.
Rask will get his first start since Anton Khudobin’s four game win streak. Will we see any rust?
Have some of this
Lucic-McDavid-Cammalleri— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) November 25, 2017
Maroon-RNH-Slepyshev
Caggiula-Draisaitl-Strome
Pakarinen-Letestu-Kassian
- No Puljujarvi. OK then. Slepyshev back in the top six with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Patrick Maroon. There’s your third line of Draisaitl, Caggiula and Strome as previously mentioned. Also, please take the time out to look at the very hybird line of 27-97-13.
- Defenceman Oscar Klefbom is expected to be back in the lineup after missing Friday’s game with the flu.
- Cam Talbot missed Friday’s game with the flu, but look for him to get back in today barring a setback (8-10-1. .901 SV% / 3.13 GAA / 1 SO). Tuukka Rask is slated to get the nod for Boston (3-7-2, .897 SV%, 2.89 GAA). Rask hasn’t started since November 15th while Anton Khudobin has been holding it down with four wins.
- The Oilers are without Andrej Sekera (ACL), but there’s rumblings that we’ll hear from him soon. Boston is without Brad Marchand (day-to-day, undisclosed), David Backes (middle body), Adam McQuaid (leg) and Ryan Spooner (undisclosed).
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...