Edmonton Oilers @ Boston Bruins Game Thread
Edmonton Oilers @ Boston Bruins Game Thread
After a lacklustre performance in Buffalo, Oilers look to get back on track with a W in Boston
Edmonton Oilers (8-13-2) @
Boston Bruins (10-7-4)
TD Bank Garden, Boston MA
5 PM MDT
TV: Sportsnet (NHL Network in USA)
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Stanley Cup of Chowder
TWO THOUGHTS
- Will the new line combinations result in any more scoring? Mike Cammalleri is now on the top line with Milan Lucic and Connor McDavid. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins centres a line with Patrick Maroon and Anton Slepyshev, while Leon Draisaitl drives the third line with Drake Caggiula and Ryan Strome. Cam Talbot will go for the Oilers tonight, while Oscar Klefbom will also dress. Both players suffered from the flu last game.
- Tuukka Rask is making his first start since November 15th. Will the Oilers catch a rusty Rask back in net?
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...