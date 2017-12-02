Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames Game Preview

Oilers head south to the Saddledome for the latest installment of the Battle of Alberta

8 PM MDT

Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

TV: CBC, Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

BREAKDOWN

Oh, let’s not cover last game too much. The Oilers dropped a 6-4 matchup to the Toronto Maple Leafs after battling back from two goals down. The game had an extraordinary finish that enraged many fans, and the Oilers (who were without Cam Talbot and Adam Larsson) picked up zero points.

The Oilers are nearly a third of the way into the 2017-18 season. They’re fourteenth in the Western Conference, ahead of only Arizona. In order for them to make something of this season, they’re going to have to win a lot of games in not a lot of time. Can they take two points from their provincial rivals in Calgary tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

The Oilers are saying

"I like to think I'm speedy and I can get in on the forecheck and disrupt the D...Hopefully I can just bring the energy and the game that I bring in a positive way to Edmonton."

Source

That’s newest Oiler winger Nathan Walker on what he wants to bring to the Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers claimed Walker yesterday in the hopes that he can help shore up the penalty kill. Walker has played in seven games with the Washington Capitals this year, he has one goal and four PIMS. Interestingly dubbed as “The Australian Gretzky”, the 23 year old will have his work cut out for him if he is to help improve the NHL’s worst penalty kill.

The Flames are saying

"He'd had some history with the hip,He tweaked it. He zigged when he should've zagged.”

Source

That’s Flames GM Brad Treliving on Kris Versteeg. Versteeg will have what could likely be season-ending hip surgery on Monday. Versteeg was a free agent signing with the Flames during 2016 training camp. He’s scored 45 points in 91 games since becoming a Flame.

Have some of this

Kris Russell played 24:20, had 1-1-2, was +2, had 4 hits and 4 blocks.

If you are on him tonight...you are a LOSER! — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 1, 2017

Sorry, this still makes me laugh.

EVERYONE IS INJURED: Adam Larsson has been retroactively put on IR with an upper body injury. If what we’re reading about all of this is true, he shouldn’t be there very long. Oscar Klefbom didn’t practice yesterday due to a maintenance day. Don’t even ask about Cam Talbot.

Brandon Davidson will go on waivers according to the Habs. I am going to predict that he does get taken by someone and will be lost. We shall see. — Brian Wilde (@BWildeRecrutes) December 2, 2017

There’s a pretty good spot on the left side I could think that a player of Brandon Davidson’s calibre could go. Fill in the rest of the joke yourselves.

Some perspective on how bad Oiler PK is, especially at home. Last season Oilers gave up 18 PP goals against at home in 41 games. They've given up 16 already this season in 13 games . Home PK is a stunning 57.9%. (82.6% on road. ) . Next worst is Flames at 71% home PK — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) December 1, 2017