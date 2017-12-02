Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames Game Preview

Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames Game Preview

Oilers head south to the Saddledome for the latest installment of the Battle of Alberta

Edmonton Oilers (10-14-2) @

Calgary Flames (14-10-1)

8 PM MDT

Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

TV: CBC, Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

BREAKDOWN

Oh, let’s not cover last game too much. The Oilers dropped a 6-4 matchup to the Toronto Maple Leafs after battling back from two goals down. The game had an extraordinary finish that enraged many fans, and the Oilers (who were without Cam Talbot and Adam Larsson) picked up zero points.

The Oilers are nearly a third of the way into the 2017-18 season. They’re fourteenth in the Western Conference, ahead of only Arizona. In order for them to make something of this season, they’re going to have to win a lot of games in not a lot of time. Can they take two points from their provincial rivals in Calgary tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

The Oilers are saying

"I like to think I'm speedy and I can get in on the forecheck and disrupt the D...Hopefully I can just bring the energy and the game that I bring in a positive way to Edmonton."

Source

That’s newest Oiler winger Nathan Walker on what he wants to bring to the Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers claimed Walker yesterday in the hopes that he can help shore up the penalty kill. Walker has played in seven games with the Washington Capitals this year, he has one goal and four PIMS. Interestingly dubbed as “The Australian Gretzky”, the 23 year old will have his work cut out for him if he is to help improve the NHL’s worst penalty kill.

The Flames are saying

"He'd had some history with the hip,He tweaked it. He zigged when he should've zagged.”

Source

That’s Flames GM Brad Treliving on Kris Versteeg. Versteeg will have what could likely be season-ending hip surgery on Monday. Versteeg was a free agent signing with the Flames during 2016 training camp. He’s scored 45 points in 91 games since becoming a Flame.

Have some of this

  • Sorry, this still makes me laugh.
  • EVERYONE IS INJURED: Adam Larsson has been retroactively put on IR with an upper body injury. If what we’re reading about all of this is true, he shouldn’t be there very long. Oscar Klefbom didn’t practice yesterday due to a maintenance day. Don’t even ask about Cam Talbot.
  • There’s a pretty good spot on the left side I could think that a player of Brandon Davidson’s calibre could go. Fill in the rest of the joke yourselves.
  • 57.9% PK AT HOME! Hey, at least the Flames home-PK stinks too.
  • Laurent Brossoit (0-4-1, .876SV% / 3.67 GAA) is likely to go for the Oilers tonight. Look for Mike Smith (12-8-1, .924 SV% / 2.54 GAA / 2 SO) to get the start for the Flames tonight.
  • SICK BAY: The Oilers are missing Andrej Sekera, Adam Larsson and Cam Talbot from the lineup. Calgary will be without Kris Versteeg.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories