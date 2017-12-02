Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames Game Thread
Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames Game Thread
BOA on HNIC
Edmonton Oilers (10-14-2) @
Calgary Flames (14-10-1)
8 PM MDT
Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
TV: CBC, Sportsnet
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline
TWO THOUGHTS
- Flames are without Kris Versteeg and will likely be without his services for quite a while due to a hip injury. The Oilers are without Cam Talbot and Adam Larsson. Everything's gonna be just fine.
-
Kris Russell played 24:20, had 1-1-2, was +2, had 4 hits and 4 blocks.— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 1, 2017
If you are on him tonight...you are a LOSER!
Pretty sure this has to find its way to a tee shirt sometime soon.
-
