Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars Game Thread
Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars Game Thread
Five games on the road. The Oilers stop in Dallas this afternoon.
Edmonton Oilers (7-10-1) @
Dallas Stars (9-9-2)
American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
12 PM MDT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D
Maroon-McDavid-Caggiula— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) November 18, 2017
Lucic-RNH-Draisaitl
Cammalleri-Strome-Puljujarvi
Khaira-Letestu-Kassian
THE OILERS ARE EMBARKING on a five game road trip. They need to win six of these five games. That’s not possible, but it needs to be. After a wonderful 8-2 romp over the Golden Knights, the Oilers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Blues on Thursday.
The five game roadie begins in Dallas. Can the Oilers make it happen?
TWO THOUGHTS
- I liked the way that the Oilers came out in the first period versus St. Louis. They had a pretty good blend of physicality to go with time spent in the offensive zone. Except the Talbot-Klefbom issue, that stunk. And the stupid penalties, that sucked. Now that you mention it, can we just score some goals?
- Today’s the day that Michael Cammalleri scores a goal that fans will talk about for some time. Hopefully it’s on the opposition’s net. You can trust me on this one, I have 100% accuracy on things like this.
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...