Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars Game Thread

Five games on the road. The Oilers stop in Dallas this afternoon.

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

12 PM MDT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D

Maroon-McDavid-Caggiula

Lucic-RNH-Draisaitl

Cammalleri-Strome-Puljujarvi

Khaira-Letestu-Kassian — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) November 18, 2017

THE OILERS ARE EMBARKING on a five game road trip. They need to win six of these five games. That’s not possible, but it needs to be. After a wonderful 8-2 romp over the Golden Knights, the Oilers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Blues on Thursday.

The five game roadie begins in Dallas. Can the Oilers make it happen?

TWO THOUGHTS