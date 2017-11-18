Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars Game Thread

Five games on the road. The Oilers stop in Dallas this afternoon.

Edmonton Oilers (7-10-1) @

Dallas Stars (9-9-2)

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

12 PM MDT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Defending Big D

THE OILERS ARE EMBARKING on a five game road trip. They need to win six of these five games. That’s not possible, but it needs to be. After a wonderful 8-2 romp over the Golden Knights, the Oilers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Blues on Thursday.

The five game roadie begins in Dallas. Can the Oilers make it happen?

TWO THOUGHTS

  • I liked the way that the Oilers came out in the first period versus St. Louis. They had a pretty good blend of physicality to go with time spent in the offensive zone. Except the Talbot-Klefbom issue, that stunk. And the stupid penalties, that sucked. Now that you mention it, can we just score some goals?
  • Today’s the day that Michael Cammalleri scores a goal that fans will talk about for some time. Hopefully it’s on the opposition’s net. You can trust me on this one, I have 100% accuracy on things like this.

