Edmonton Oilers @ Detroit Red Wings Game Thread
Game 22 of a magical 82 game season adventure
Edmonton Oilers (7-12-2) @
Detroit Red Wings (10-8-3)
Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit MI
5 PM MDT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Winging It In Motown
ONE THOUGHT
Connor McDavid's career is such a finite, precious resource that to see even any of it pissed away is like personally offensive to me— Matt Barwick (@therealfoz) November 22, 2017
The time is drawing near. At 7-12-1, the Oilers simply can’t afford to throw any more points away. They’re already at the point where they’ll need to win roughly 2⁄3 of their remaining games on the season. I’m already irritated. If this team is playing meaningless hockey in December after getting to the second round of the playoffs just eight months ago, things are going to become unbearable for all of us. The silverware is already polished up, ready for 97. We’ve already moved from “gentle tickles” to “bad habits”.
It’s so incredibly dumb. If this team misses the playoffs, I simply can’t wait to see what awful narratives are brought out in front of a 20 year old who will lead his club in scoring by 20+ points.
Win a game. This one. Tonight. Right now. Try it.
