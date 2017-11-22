Edmonton Oilers @ Detroit Red Wings

Oilers need to forget debacle in St. Louis

Detroit Red Wings (10-8-3)

Little Caesar’s Arena - Detroit, Michigan

5 PM MDT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Winging It In Motown

BREAKDOWN

You may officially hit the panic button.

The Oilers lost by a wide margin last night in St. Louis. It was an 8-3 margin if you’d like to be particular. The Oilers yielded a somewhat impressive four goals in the third period after yielding (only?) four in the first two. Club is sideways right now. They’re a full five games under .500 just a quarter through the season.

There’s no time to sit and think about it, as they’re in Detroit tonight. They’ve got to be a drastically different team to pick up two points. Will they be?

Let’s go to the tape.

The Oilers are saying

"He needs to be better to start with, but the group needs to be better around him as well."

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Todd McLellan on Cam Talbot. Talbot yielded two goals on three shots to start the game and was promptly replaced by Laurent Brossoit. If Talbot gets the nod tonight in Detroit, he’ll have to forget all about St. Louis in a hurry.

The Red Wings are saying:

"It's a great opportunity, a great challenge...it's not an easy one for sure. (McDavid's) definitely one of the best players in the league. He's very dangerous with the puck. You put a lot on yourself to be good, and that could be the difference in the game."

Source

That’s Red Wings forward Darren Helm on lining up against Connor McDavid’s line.

The other three lines? Eh.

Have some of this

THAT’S NO GOOD: We’re two of five games into the road trip which could end up defining the season. They’re being outscored 14-6. Club will play their second in a row tonight and third in four games in Buffalo on Friday. A little worried.

