Edmonton Oilers @ Detroit Red Wings
Edmonton Oilers @ Detroit Red Wings
Oilers need to forget debacle in St. Louis
Edmonton Oilers (7-12-2) @
Detroit Red Wings (10-8-3)
Little Caesar’s Arena - Detroit, Michigan
5 PM MDT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Winging It In Motown
BREAKDOWN
You may officially hit the panic button.
The Oilers lost by a wide margin last night in St. Louis. It was an 8-3 margin if you’d like to be particular. The Oilers yielded a somewhat impressive four goals in the third period after yielding (only?) four in the first two. Club is sideways right now. They’re a full five games under .500 just a quarter through the season.
There’s no time to sit and think about it, as they’re in Detroit tonight. They’ve got to be a drastically different team to pick up two points. Will they be?
Let’s go to the tape.
The Oilers are saying
"He needs to be better to start with, but the group needs to be better around him as well."
That’s Oilers head coach Todd McLellan on Cam Talbot. Talbot yielded two goals on three shots to start the game and was promptly replaced by Laurent Brossoit. If Talbot gets the nod tonight in Detroit, he’ll have to forget all about St. Louis in a hurry.
The Red Wings are saying:
"It's a great opportunity, a great challenge...it's not an easy one for sure. (McDavid's) definitely one of the best players in the league. He's very dangerous with the puck. You put a lot on yourself to be good, and that could be the difference in the game."
That’s Red Wings forward Darren Helm on lining up against Connor McDavid’s line.
The other three lines? Eh.
Have some of this
- THAT’S NO GOOD: We’re two of five games into the road trip which could end up defining the season. They’re being outscored 14-6. Club will play their second in a row tonight and third in four games in Buffalo on Friday. A little worried.
- SOME GOOD: It’s hard to pick out a moment from a garbage game and shine it up, but this goal from Darnell Nurse is a good start.
- As encouraged as I am by Nurse’s play, I hope the club doesn’t sour on Oscar Klefbom. Klefbom’s had a bit of a rough go this season, and with any luck he’ll pull out of it sooner than later. What’s that? Oh.
- NET GAINS: Would guess Cam Talbot gets to right the ship (7-10-1, .903 SV / 3.10 GAA / 1 SO) for the Oilers. Expect Jimmy Howard (8-5-2, .928 SV% / 2,34 GAA) to get the nod for the Wings.
- The Oilers will be missing defenceman Andrej Sekera (out til December/January) as he recovers from ACL surgery. Anton Slepyshev is out with a groin injury. The Wings are without forwards Martin Frk (groin) and Johan Fransen (concussion)
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019
-
Power Rankings: Preds, Pens on the rise
The Lightning stay on top as other teams begin to catch fire
-
Gudas banned 10 games for brutal slash
The NHL said the Flyers defenseman was 'reckless' and used 'excessive force'