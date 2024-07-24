The Edmonton Oilers have hired Stan Bowman as the team's new general manager, the team announced on Wednesday. Bowman will replace former Oilers general manager Ken Holland, who wasn't offered a contract extension by the team following the 2023-24 season.

"I am excited and pleased to be welcoming Stan to the Edmonton Oilers," Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said in a press release. "I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization. Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title."

Bowman previously served as the Chicago Blackhawks general manager and was recently reinstated by the NHL along with head coach Joel Quenneville and executive Al MacIsaac. The three were banned from holding executive positions due to their roles in a sexual abuse scandal and were reinstated by the league on July 1.

In 2021, an independent investigation unearthed that the team mishandled sexual assault allegations that were reported by former player Kyle Beach. Beach was sexually assaulted by Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

The Blackhawks were also fined $2 million by the NHL, and Beach received a settlement in December 2021.

According to Sportsnet, former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy, who is the co-founder of the Respect Group, revealed that he has worked closely with Bowman in recent years. Kennedy stated that he thinks that Bowman "would be a valuable asset to an organization due to his acknowledgment of past mistakes and his relentless efforts to make the locker room/game safer for everyone."

The Respect Group is a initiative that trains Canadians on their responsibilities when it comes to stopping bullying, harassment, and abuse.

Bowman served as a general manager and president of hockey operations during his time with the Blackhawks from 2009 until 2021. The Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups during Bowman's time in the franchise's front office.