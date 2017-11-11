Edmonton Oilers @ New York Rangers Game Thread

Jesse Puljujarvi is back for some matinee hockey.

Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

11 AM MDT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Blueshirt Banter

Matinee hockey on Remembrance Day

OILERS LINES

19-97-29

27-93-98

36-18-26

24-55-44

25-6

77-83

4-62

The Oilers are winners of two consecutive overtime games to begin their road trip. They’ve got the Rangers today and the Capitals tomorrow. Jesse Puljujarvi has been recalled to replace the injured Anton Slepyshev. Can the Oilers pull together a three game winning streak to pull themselves to within one game of a Bettman .500?

THE OILERS WILL WIN IF

The retooled second line can take some pressure off the first line. Aside from the two game winning streak, the story is Jesse Puljujarvi getting the call from Bakersfield to replace an injured Anton Slepyshev. Puljujarvi (1-4-5 in 10 games w/ Bakersfield) will start alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Milan Lucic on line two.

Puljujarvi (1-4-5 in 10 games w/ Bakersfield) will start alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Milan Lucic on line two. The Oilers can exploit Henrik Lundqvist's rocky start. Five straight wins for Henrik Lundqvist, but there's more to the story. Henrik still might be 'King Henrik', but a .903SV% to open the season has me wondering if a new challenger to the throne might be closer than recently thought.

Connor McDavid Finally Blows Up For A Multi Goal Day: Just another day in the life. Eighteen points in fifteen games played (6-12-18). Imagine if he has a good day. Today might be that day.

NEW YORK WILL WIN IF:

They can exploit the Oilers’ lack of goal scoring: Oilers are still having trouble putting the puck in the net on a regular basis. If the Rangers get two or three goals, they stand a pretty good chance at picking up the W. (The Oilers are last in the league scoring goals with 2.33 per game.)

Their power play stays powerful - The Rangers have fifteen power play goals so far this season, good for a tie with Dallas for third place in the league

The Rangers have fifteen power play goals so far this season, good for a tie with Dallas for third place in the league Zibanejad / Buchnevich keep clicking. Mika Zibanejad (8-10-18) and Pavel Buchnevich (7-7-14) are cleaning up early in the season.

Two games into the road trip and the Oilers have four points. Finishing with two more wins will give them a nicer looking 8-8-1 record after a woeful start. Can they stop the Rangers?