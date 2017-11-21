Edmonton Oilers @ St. Louis Blues Game Preview
Oilers meet blues for second time in five days. This time, it’s on their turf.
Edmonton Oilers (7-11-1) @
St. Louis Blues (15-5-1)
ScottTrade Center - St. Louis, Missouri
6 PM MDT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: St. Louis Game Time
BREAKDOWN
The Stars doubled up the Edmonton Oilers by a 6-3 margin on Saturday afternoon. For whatever reasons, certain individuals among the MSM decided it was high time to go launching javelins at Connor McDavid for his defensive play. I mean, hey, why not? Go after the guy with a three point night. Makes perfect sense.
The Oilers are quickly running out of train track this season, and it’s only Novemodd Mber. Can they right the ship a little bit with a win on St. Louis tonight?
The Oilers are saying
"When he gets healthy he'll be back out there with his teammates.."
That’s Oilers head coach Todd McLellan on Connor McDavid, who missed Monday’s practice with flu-like symptoms
It’s just the flu, but if the OIlers are without their leading point-getter for any length of time...let’s just hope he’s playing tonight. We’re not going there.
The Blues are saying:
"It's been a long time, especially at the start of the year when you miss training camp. I'm excited and hopefully and I'll just jump in and not interfere with what's going on here.”
That’s Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester, back from injury.
Bouwmeester rejoins the Blues after missing most of training camp and the first quarter of the season from a fractured ankle.
Have some of this
- SIGN OF THE TIMES: There are 62 game remaining in the season. The Oilers will need to win about 38 of them to entertain thoughts of the second season. Tonight’s a good time to win one, though the Blues are going to be a handful.
- A SPECIAL TEAMS UPDATE: The power play has gotten a facelift recently, bouncing all the way fro 27th in the league to 11th. They’re now knocking on a top-10 power play position with a robust 21.4 PP%. The Penalty Kill is Still Not Ready For Prime Time.
- CAGGIULA - Drake Caggiula scored twice after filling in for Leon Draisaitl’s spot on the top line. Would be surprised to see him moved off.
- NET GAINS: Look for Cam Talbot to once again get the nod (7-8-1, .912 SV% / 2.95 GAA / 1 SO) to get the start tonight for the Oilers. Expect Jake Allen (9-5-1, .908 SV% / 2.83 GAA) to get the call for St. Louis tonight.
- The Oilers will be missing defenceman Andrej Sekera (out til December/January) as he recovers from ACL surgery. Anton Slepyshev is out with a groin injury. The Blues will miss Robby Fabbri, who is out for the season with knee injury, while Patrick Berglund is out with a shoulder injury.. Winger Zack Sanford (shoulder) is also out indefinitely.
