Oilers meet blues for second time in five days. This time, it’s on their turf.

ScottTrade Center - St. Louis, Missouri

6 PM MDT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: St. Louis Game Time

BREAKDOWN

The Stars doubled up the Edmonton Oilers by a 6-3 margin on Saturday afternoon. For whatever reasons, certain individuals among the MSM decided it was high time to go launching javelins at Connor McDavid for his defensive play. I mean, hey, why not? Go after the guy with a three point night. Makes perfect sense.

The Oilers are quickly running out of train track this season, and it’s only Novemodd Mber. Can they right the ship a little bit with a win on St. Louis tonight?

The Oilers are saying

"When he gets healthy he'll be back out there with his teammates.."

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Todd McLellan on Connor McDavid, who missed Monday’s practice with flu-like symptoms

It’s just the flu, but if the OIlers are without their leading point-getter for any length of time...let’s just hope he’s playing tonight. We’re not going there.

The Blues are saying:

"It's been a long time, especially at the start of the year when you miss training camp. I'm excited and hopefully and I'll just jump in and not interfere with what's going on here.”

Source

That’s Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester, back from injury.

Bouwmeester rejoins the Blues after missing most of training camp and the first quarter of the season from a fractured ankle.

