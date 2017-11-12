Edmonton Oilers @ Washington Capitals Game Thread

Laurent Brossoit gets the nod tonight as the Oilers can take three of four to end the road trip.

Verizon Center - Washington, DC

5 PM MDT

TV: Sportsnet (NHL Network / USA)

Radio: 630 CHED

A win gives Edmonton three wins on a four game road trip.

OILERS LINES

19-97-29

27-93-98

36-18-26

24-55-44

25-6

77-83

4-62

Jesse Puljujarvi scored in his first regular season game of 2017-18, but the Rangers took it to the Oilers in a 4-2 finish. Edmonton looks for their third win in a four game road trip before heading home to take on the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

THE OILERS WILL WIN IF

The Duo Of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujarvi Connect Again - Puljujarvi scored in his first game played after being called up from Bakersfield. The first line is toting the rock quite well, so any more goals from lines two, three, or four would be welcome.

Puljujarvi scored in his first game played after being called up from Bakersfield. The first line is toting the rock quite well, so any more goals from lines two, three, or four would be welcome. Laurent Brossoit appears bulletproof - Brossoit looks for his first win of the season in relief of Cam Talbot.

Oscar Klefbom has a short memory - Not a good game for 77 yesterday. He'll pair with Matt Benning once again this evening.

WASHINGTON WILL WIN IF:

The Ovechkin - Kuznetsov pair keeps clicking - No surprise that Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov are leading the Caps in scoring. They’re with Devante Smith-Pelley on line two.

The Ovechkin - Kuznetsov pair keeps clicking - No surprise that Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov are leading the Caps in scoring. They're with Devante Smith-Pelley on line two. They can exploit Edmonton's awful PK - Oilers clicking at 72% on the PK, good for last in the league.

Their patchwork D can get the job done - Madison Bowey! Taylor Chorney! Christian Djoos!

Taylor Chorney!