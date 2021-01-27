The entire coaching staff of the Vegas Golden Knights have been forced into isolation as a result of a member testing positive for coronavirus. This decision falls in line with the NHL's COVID-19 protocols that sees head coach Peter DeBoer not allowed to be on the bench for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues.

As Darren Dreger of TSN reports, the staff might only have to isolate for one game, but that decision is still to be determined. Perhaps the most intriguing tidbit of the news is the revelation that the team's general manager will be on the bench in DeBoer's stead.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the coaching staff will be self-isolating for Tuesday night's game against the Blues due to COVID-19 protocols. Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon will be behind the bench Tuesday along with members of the Henderson Silver Knights coaching staff," the team said in a statement.

TSN notes that before joining the Golden Knights front office in 2016, McCrimmon once served as a coach in the Western Hockey League for the Brandon Wheat Kings.