Erik Karlsson honors Senators fan Jonathan Pitre, who died at age 17

The Ottawa Senators lost one of their biggest fans this week when Jonathan Pitre, an area teen who battled a rare skin condition, died at the age of 17.

One of Pitre's biggest fans, the Senators' own Erik Karlsson, paid respect to the boy's family on Friday in a message of thoughts and prayers shared on Twitter.

"It was a privilege getting to know you Jonathan Pitre," Karlsson wrote, just hours after Pitre's mother, Tina, announced her son's passing via Facebook and just weeks after Karlsson tragically lost his own son. "You will always be remembered."

Pitre, whose epidermolysis bullosa (EB) caused his skin to blister, was also honored in a statement "to mourn the loss of our special friend" by the Senators Friday. The 17-year-old had never been shy about his hockey fandom growing up near the Sens, and he became a regular on team broadcasts after dropping the puck at Ottawa's game against the Minnesota Wild last year, even signing an honorary one-day contract to join the Senators' staff as a scout.