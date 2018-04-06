Erik Karlsson honors Senators fan Jonathan Pitre, who died at age 17
An honorary scout for the Senators, Pitre passed away this week
The Ottawa Senators lost one of their biggest fans this week when Jonathan Pitre, an area teen who battled a rare skin condition, died at the age of 17.
One of Pitre's biggest fans, the Senators' own Erik Karlsson, paid respect to the boy's family on Friday in a message of thoughts and prayers shared on Twitter.
"It was a privilege getting to know you Jonathan Pitre," Karlsson wrote, just hours after Pitre's mother, Tina, announced her son's passing via Facebook and just weeks after Karlsson tragically lost his own son. "You will always be remembered."
Pitre, whose epidermolysis bullosa (EB) caused his skin to blister, was also honored in a statement "to mourn the loss of our special friend" by the Senators Friday. The 17-year-old had never been shy about his hockey fandom growing up near the Sens, and he became a regular on team broadcasts after dropping the puck at Ottawa's game against the Minnesota Wild last year, even signing an honorary one-day contract to join the Senators' staff as a scout.
-
Sedins combine for winner in home finale
After announcing plans for retirement, the beloved Canucks stars delivered a perfect farewell...
-
2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups
Here's everything you need to know heading into the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs
-
Predators lock up Presidents' Trophy
The Preds will finish 2017-2018 as the NHL's top regular-season team
-
Preds fan sends dead catfish to NHL
The controversial goalie interference call wiped out a potential game-tying goal for Nashv...
-
Blackhawks to keep Quenneville, Bowman
The duo has won three Stanley Cups together in Chicago since 2010
-
Controversial late call saves Panthers
The Predators (and their fans) were quite displeased with this turn of events