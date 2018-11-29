Erik Karlsson immediately walks out on media scrum after question about return to Ottawa

Erik Karlsson will make his first visit to Ottawa as an opposing player this weekend when the Sharks visit the Senators on Saturday, but the defenseman has no interest in talking about that return just yet.

Following San Jose's loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Wednesday night, Karlsson met with the media and was promptly asked about the upcoming Ottawa trip on the very first question. That first question would also end up being the final question, as Karlsson walked away from the media scrum immediately.

#ErikKarlsson walks away from Toronto media after being asked about his return to Ottawa last night. #Sens pic.twitter.com/NoA1ZvSE5j — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 29, 2018

While it's understandable that the media would want to ask him about the Ottawa trip -- a game that has been circled on the calendar since Karlsson was traded just prior to this season -- it's also understandable that Karlsson would not want to talk about it just yet, especially right after a disappointing loss. Given the way that the Ottawa saga played out, it's a bit of a sensitive topic.

Earlier this week, the defenseman politely told media in Buffalo that he wasn't going to talk about the Ottawa trip until he was actually there, but did say that it would be "different and weird."

Karlsson, 28, was drafted 15th overall by the Senators in 2008 and spent the first nine years of his career in Ottawa. After months of off-ice rumors and drama, the Sens finally dealt the former Norris winner to San Jose this September. He's in the final year of his current contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.