Erik Karlsson NHL trade rumors: Rangers, Capitals, Lightning among those interested in Senators star
As Ottawa continues to dangle its top defenseman, Tampa Bay apparently hasn't given up on landing him
As the first week of 2018 NHL free agency draws to a close, Erik Karlsson remains an Ottawa Senators defenseman, but at least a half-dozen teams, including the Atlantic Division champion Tampa Bay Lightning, could still be hard after the All-Star.
After their 2017 offseason splurge, the Dallas Stars are the front-runners for the 10th-year blue-liner, according to The Athletic's Sean Shapiro. But Joe Smith, also of The Athletic, reports at least four other teams -- the Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks, Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights -- have talked trade with the Senators. The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch, meanwhile, reports the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals have also been in touch with the Sens about a deal for Karlsson.
TSN's Mike Kelly suggested before the July 1 start of free agency that landing in Vegas was the most "likely scenario" for Karlsson. That could still be the case considering the Golden Knights pursued the two-time Norris Trophy winner during the 2017-18 season and remain among the league's top teams in terms of salary-cap space.
But there are apparently no shortage of competitors for the big-name trade chip, and Smith cited an Eastern Conference executive Wednesday in reporting that Tampa Bay general manager Steve Yzerman, having swung and missed on John Tavares in free agency, will be in on Karlsson talks "with both feet." That might require some serious maneuvering since a Karlsson trade could precede a long-term contract extension and the Lightning have the fifth-smallest amount of cap room in the NHL, according to CapFriendly.
A two-time 20-goal-scorer whose offensive production from the blue line has long made him one of the game's top D-men, Karlsson is entrenched as a face of Senators history. On a team that's committed to the rebuild, however, he's long been speculated as a trade target -- and a potential over-the-hump cure for contenders like the Lightning.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL Free Agent Tracker 2018
All the info on the top names available this offseason
-
NHL free agency: Best and worst deals
Let's take a look at who has made strong splashes and who has fallen flat in free agency
-
Former top pick Yakupov heads to KHL
The top pick from 2012, drafted by the Oilers, will likely go down as one of the biggest busts...
-
Leafs are now Cup betting favorites
The Leafs have jumped to the top of the latest Stanley Cup odds
-
James Neal gets new deal with Flames
Neal, 30, will head to his third team in three years
-
Tortorella furious over Johnson comments
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella took exception to comments made by his former defenseman...