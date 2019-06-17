Erik Karlsson, Sharks agree to eight-year max deal worth over $88 million, reports say

It looks like Erik Karlsson has taken his name off the 2019 free-agent board before even hitting the open market. According to multiple reports, the Norris-winning defenseman will re-sign with the San Jose Sharks rather than test free agency.

A report from TSN's Bob McKenzie on Monday said "all signs" point to Karlsson staying in San Jose. Later, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that the deal was done, with Karlsson getting an eight-year deal worth more than $88 million.

Further to @TSNBobMcKenzie's report on Erik Karlsson, I'm told the deal is indeed done: 8 years max deal, north of $11 million per season... the Sharks with a huge move in keeping the superstar D from hitting the market. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 17, 2019

Extending Karlsson is be a big-time coup for the Sharks and general manager Doug Wilson, who took a risk by trading for Karlsson on an expiring deal last September. It appears that both sides enjoyed their year together and are interested in continuing the relationship.

Karlsson, 29, only played in 53 games this past season as he battled injuries -- mainly, a lingering groin issue -- in San Jose. As a result, his numbers took a dip (three goals, 42 assists) but, when healthy, he looked like a great fit for the Sharks' attack and showcased his game-breaking abilities as a facilitator on the blue line.

The addition of Karlsson made an already fearsome Sharks team that much more dangerous. San Jose overcame league-worst goaltending during the regular season and still finished with 101 points in the standings, good enough for second-most in the West. They advanced to the Western Conference Final before ultimately falling to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Blues in six games.

At his best, Karlsson is a generational talent on the blue line. He's an incredible skater and passer with tremendous vision. The Swedish defenseman has won the Norris trophy as the league's best defenseman twice and has finished runner-up two additional times

Karlsson's big cap hit will make it difficult for the team to bring back some other names from last year's roster that are in search of new deals -- including Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton, Joonas Donskoi, Timo Meier (RFA) and Gustav Nyquist. According to CapFriendly, the Sharks will have a projected cap space of about $13 million after Karlsson's deal is made official.

Also, the Ottawa Senators will receive a 2021 second-round pick from San Jose as a provision of the deal that sent Karlsson to the Sharks last fall. That means the Sharks will only have two first-or-second round draft picks over the next three years, further signifying they are in total "win now" mode.