Erik Karlsson steals puck after Ottawa Senators' final home game of 2018

No one thought before the trade deadline that Erik Karlsson would still be an Ottawa Senator when it was over, but the Senators' captain closed out the season in the place that he has spent his entire career. It has been a pretty abysmal season for the Senators, who have 65 points with three games left this year, among the worst total in hockey. Their next three games are against the fellow basement-dwelling Sabres, the Penguins and the Bruins, all on the road.

On Monday night, after the Senators' 6-5 loss to the Jets at home -- the final Ottawa home game of the season -- Karlsson was seen taking the puck out of the net and sneaking it into his pants.

The odds of the Senators' captain returning in 2018 seem grim, and some super-sleuth fans were on the case of the missing puck.

Karlsson has played 626 games as a Senator, scoring 126 goals and racking up 389 assists. He has become synonymous with Ottawa hockey. Whether he's being weirdly cryptic on purpose or is just trying to commemorate his final home game, one thing is for sure: If he is wearing a new jersey next year, it will take some getting used to. The two-time Norris Trophy winner has a lot to prove at 27, but he may be doing it on a different team.