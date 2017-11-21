Evgeni Malkin won’t play tomorrow against the Vancouver Canucks

Evgeni Malkin won’t play tomorrow against the Vancouver Canucks

The Penguins center has come down with an injury

Not great news coming out, but the timing isn’t bad.

Regardless whether the injury happened in the Chicago game on Saturday night, or whether it’s a wear-and-tear type injury over recent times, the Penguins have had 3 days off. The Penguins play against the Canucks tomorrow night and have Thursday off for Thanksgiving before a Friday/Saturday back-to-back with the Bruins and Lightning.

One day off leading to a total of five days off couldn’t be a bad thing in the long run.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories