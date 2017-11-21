Evgeni Malkin won’t play tomorrow against the Vancouver Canucks

The Penguins center has come down with an injury

Not great news coming out, but the timing isn’t bad.

Malkin out with an upper body injury. Won't play tomorrow. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) November 21, 2017

Sullivan: Malkin has an upper-body injury. Won't play tomorrow. He'll be reevaluated before his status for the weekend is determined. — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) November 21, 2017

Regardless whether the injury happened in the Chicago game on Saturday night, or whether it’s a wear-and-tear type injury over recent times, the Penguins have had 3 days off. The Penguins play against the Canucks tomorrow night and have Thursday off for Thanksgiving before a Friday/Saturday back-to-back with the Bruins and Lightning.

One day off leading to a total of five days off couldn’t be a bad thing in the long run.