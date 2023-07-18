Former Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk announced he is entering the NHL Player Assistance Program following his arrest in Scottsdale, Ariz. on July 9. Galchenyuk was booked on multiple charges, including private property hit and run and threatening or intimidating.

According to a local CBS affiliate, Galchenyuk was arrested after a hit-and-run incident. Galchenyuk allegedly drove a BMW sedan over a curb and hit a sign in a parking lot. Galchenyuk was reportedly "heavily impaired" and got aggressive with the arresting officers while allegedly threatening the lives of their families.

On Tuesday, Galchenyuk posted an apology letter on social media in which he described his behavior as "deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful and just plain awful."

Galchenyuk said his actions stemmed from drinking, and he felt it was necessary to take accountability for what he called a "horrendous moment."

"I let you all down and I am truly sorry," Galchenyuk wrote. "While this behavior after drinking alcohol is not representative of who I am, I do have to take responsibility for it. My actions have cost me my chance to do what I love, play professional hockey."

Galchenyuk also said that he would be entering the Player Assistance Program in hopes of getting the help he needs.

Galchenyuk just signed a one-year deal with the Coyotes on July 1, but the team has since terminated the contract. In a statement, the Coyotes said they "strongly condemn this type of behavior."