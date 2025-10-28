A fan attending Monday night's game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh was hospitalized after falling from the upper concourse. Police told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the fan, a man who was not identified, was in critical condition at nearby Mercy Hospital.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins can confirm that an adult male fell from the upper concourse to the lower bowl at PPG Paints Arena earlier this evening," the Penguins said in a statement. "The individual was immediately attended to by Pittsburgh EMS as well as PPG Paints Arena personnel and has since been transported to a local hospital. Although there is no further information at this time, the Penguins and OVG Management Group are closely monitoring the situation. Our concerns remain with the individual and his family at this time."

Play continued while the man was treated, and the Penguins eventually won 6-3, with Sidney Crosby becoming just the ninth player in NHL history to score 1,700 career points.

"It doesn't feel right to be talking about points when you hear something like that," Crosby said, via the Associated Press. "Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with that person and their family, and hopefully they're OK."