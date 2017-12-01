Fan Poll Friday: Everyone Is Scoring, What About That 4th Line?

Shake up that Magic 8 Ball and ask if that struggling line will ever find the back of the net.

Fan Poll Friday

We all know how well the Flames top line has been playing. And the 3rd line of Jaromir Jagr, Mark Jankowski and Sam Bennett chipped in 4 points in the Flames 3-0 win over the Coyotes Thursday night, so they picked up some of the scoring slack. Mikael Backlund also scored on a slick feed from Matthew Tkachuk, so the 3M Line is doing 3M Line things. That leaves us with the dreaded 4th line of Two Other Guys and Troy Brouwer. Kris Versteeg, that line’s only real threat to score could be out for an extended period of time. So we ask you, will that 4th line ever score again? Vote in our poll below.