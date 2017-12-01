Fan Poll Friday: Everyone Is Scoring, What About That 4th Line?
Fan Poll Friday: Everyone Is Scoring, What About That 4th Line?
Shake up that Magic 8 Ball and ask if that struggling line will ever find the back of the net.
Fan Poll Friday
We all know how well the Flames top line has been playing. And the 3rd line of Jaromir Jagr, Mark Jankowski and Sam Bennett chipped in 4 points in the Flames 3-0 win over the Coyotes Thursday night, so they picked up some of the scoring slack. Mikael Backlund also scored on a slick feed from Matthew Tkachuk, so the 3M Line is doing 3M Line things. That leaves us with the dreaded 4th line of Two Other Guys and Troy Brouwer. Kris Versteeg, that line’s only real threat to score could be out for an extended period of time. So we ask you, will that 4th line ever score again? Vote in our poll below.
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...