Fan Poll Friday: What’s Matthew Tkachuk Going To Get?
Fan Poll Friday: What’s Matthew Tkachuk Going To Get?
Matthew Tkachuk has a hearing today with the NHL.
Matthew Tkachuk was front and centre in the “brawl” that occurred in the 3rd period of the Red Wings beatdown of the Flames Wednesday night. We’ll let you deal with your shock and awe for a moment.....ok, moment’s over. Tkachuk got the gate for “spearing,” which seemed TOTALLY off base. At BEST, Tkachuk is guilty of annoying Red Wings
forward, hockey player, neanderthal Luke Witkowski with a love tap to the back of his leg. Was it necessary, no. But that’s Tkachuk. Was it spearing? Not even close. Anyhoo. Tkachuk has a disciplinary hearing with the league today.
Vote in our poll below and tell us what YOU think Matthew Tkachuk will get from the league.
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...