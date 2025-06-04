The 2025 Stanley Cup Final will be a rematch of the 2024 title series, as the defending champion Florida Panthers face the Edmonton Oilers once again. The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in last year's matchup, only to see the Oilers storm back and force Game 7. Florida won that do-or-die contest at home to lift the franchise's first trophy and will attempt to make it back-to-back titles this year. This time around, the Oilers will have home ice and are looking to take the last step in their championship journey. Sports fans and bettors looking to make wagers on the 2025 Stanley Cup Final can do so using the latest Fanatics promo code, which gives new users up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Those new to hockey can take a look at our comprehensive guide on how to approach NHL betting.

Betting on the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

The Panthers are appearing in their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final and looking for their second championship. Florida has been a juggernaut on the road in these playoffs with an 8-2 record, including a Game 7 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers took care of the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference Final to advance. The Oilers have only lost three games on the road in the postseason, with two coming in the opening round against the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton dispatched the Dallas Stars in five games in a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Final to reach the title series.

Even though Panthers center Sam Bennett is the top scorer this postseason with 10 goals, the Oilers have a dominant 1-2 punch with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. McDavid leads all skaters with 26 points in these playoffs, while Draisaitl is right behind him at 25. Those two will have to crack Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who ranks fourth in save percentage and third in goals allowed average this postseason. Bobrovsky has the most wins of any goalie in these playoffs and was the star of last year's Stanley Cup Final despite Edmonton's impressive comeback in the series.

The Oilers are -131 favorites (wager $131 to win $100) to win Game 1 according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Panthers are +111 underdogs (wager $100 to win $111). Edmonton is a slight -120 favorite to win the series, while Florida is +100 to repeat.

