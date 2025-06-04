We have a rematch of last year's Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, with Game 1 tonight in Edmonton at 8 p.m. ET. For new users interested in sports betting, we'll lay out how to get $200 in bonus bets from the FanDuel promo code, as well as looking at the Stanley Cup Final.

How to claim FanDuel promo code

If you're interested in FanDuel's welcome offer, you can follow these steps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will take you to FanDuel Register for an account and enter all of the information needed, such as name and location Deposit at least $5 into your account Place a first wager of at least $5

New users have to win their first bet of at least $5 to receive the $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel. But there isn't an odds requirement for the first bet, so new users should find a wager with as short of odds as possible. For Game 1 of the Stanley Cup, you can wager $5 on Oilers Over 0.5 goals (-6000) for a potential win of eight cents as well as getting the $200 in bonus bet if that bet cashes. If a new user wins their first bet, the bonus bets expire seven days after they've been issued. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you'll only get back the winnings and not the original stake.

FanDuel promo code comparison

Here is how FanDuel's offer compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

DraftKings and bet365 are also offering "bet and get" offers similar to FanDuel's. DraftKings is giving out $300 in bonus bets, while bet365 is awarding $150. But with bet365, you get the bonus bets if your first bet of $5+ wins or loses, whereas you have to win that first wager with FanDuel and DraftKings.

BetMGM is matching up to $1,500 in bonus bets if you lose your first wager, while Fanatics will cover up to $1,000. But Fanatics' promo runs for 10 days, with the ability to get up to $100 if your first bet loses each day. Caesars is issuing 10 100% profit boosts to potentially double your winnings after a first bet of at least $1.

Betting on Panthers vs. Oilers

In their Stanley Cup Final matchup last year, the Oilers rallied from a 3-0 series deficit to force a Game 7 against the Panthers. However, Florida was able to come away with a 2-1 home victory for the franchise's first-ever championship. Edmonton gets home ice this time around, and it's the big reason why the Oilers are -128 series favorites compared to the Panthers' +106 price at FanDuel.

For Game 1, the Oilers are -132 favorites on the money line. Meanwhile, the Panthers are listed at +110 to take a 1-0 series lead and the total resides at 6.5 (Over +110, Under -134). Leon Draisaitl has the shortest odds of any player to score a Game 1 goal at +115, followed by Oilers teammate Connor McDavid at +150. Draisaitl is tied for the Edmonton lead with seven goals this postseason, along with veteran right wing Corey Perry. Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart have the shortest goal odds for Florida at +220 each.

To learn more about how to bet on the NHL, you can check out our guide.

Responsible Gaming at FanDuel Sportsbook

It's important for every bettor to practice responsible gaming. To help out all bettors, FanDuel has tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion. National resources are also available, such as The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.