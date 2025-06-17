If you're a new bettor who wants to try out sports betting ahead of the Stanley Cup Final Game 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, check out the latest FanDuel promo code by clicking on "CLAIM BONUS" below. The newest FanDuel promo code for new users is good for $200 in bonus bets if a person's first $5 bet wins. Puck drop for Panthers vs. Oilers is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. They will try to close out the Oilers in front of their home fans and claim their second straight Stanley Cup. Let's analyze the latest FanDuel offer code as well as preview tonight's Game 6 battle.

How to claim the latest FanDuel promo code

If you're curious about securing the FanDuel promo, here's how to get it.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel Register for an account and enter all of the information needed Deposit at least $5 Place a first wager of $5 or more

In order to receive the $200 in bonus bets, new users have to win their first bet of at least $5. If that first bet is won, the user will be awarded the $200 in bonus bets and can divide them up in whatever fashion they want. The bonus bets expire seven days after they've been given and if you win a wager using bonus bets, you'll only get back the winnings and not the original stake funded by bonus bets.

FanDuel promo code comparison

Here is how FanDuel's offer stacks up to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The FanDuel bonus code, DraftKings promo code, and bet365 bonus code all have "bet and get" promos. DraftKings is $300 in bonus bets, with FanDuel next at $200, but you have to win your first bet at those two sportsbooks to get the bonus bets. While bet365 is awarding the lowest amount of bonus bets at $150, you'll receive the bonus bets even if your first bet loses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and the BetMGM bonus code both give new users bonus bets if their first bet loses. At Fanatics, you can get up to $1,000, with Fanatics matching a first bet of up to $100 (if it loses) in bonus bets each day for your first 10 days betting with the platform. BetMGM will cover up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code, meanwhile, gives new users 10 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of $1 to potentially double your winnings.

Stanley Cup Final Game 6 preview

The Panthers and Oilers were tied 2-2 ahead of Saturday's Game 5, before Florida picked up its second road victory of the series with a convincing 5-2 win. Now, the Panthers have the chance to repeat as Stanley Cup champions at home, while the Oilers are hoping they can force a Game 7 back in Edmonton.

At FanDuel, the Panthers are -400 for series odds, while the Oilers come in as +310 underdogs. For tonight's Game 6, the Panthers are -146 on the money line compared to the Oilers' +122 price. The total is set at 6.5 goals, with the Under favored at -122. All five games, though, have had at least seven goals.

Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl has the shortest odds to score a goal in Game 6 at +120, followed by teammate Connor McDavid at 155. Current Conn Smythe favorite Sam Bennett has the lowest odds of any Panther to put one in the net at +175, just ahead of Sam Reinhart at +180.

Responsible gaming with FanDuel

It's extremely important for all bettors to practice responsible gaming, and Caesars helps out its users with tools to address this issue, including deposit limits and voluntary self-exclusion.

Bettors can also use national resources like 1-800-GAMBLER, The National Council on Problem Gaming and Gamblers Anonymous.