Farm Report: Moose Charging Through AHL

Since the last Farm Report, the Manitoba Moose have gone 8-1-0-0 and sit tied for the AHL lead in points.

Manitoba Moose: 15-5-1-1

Stat Leaders:

Goals: Jack Roslovic (11)

Assists: Cameron Schilling (15)

Points: Roslovic (24)

Goalie Stat Leaders:

Wins: Eric Comrie (8)

Goals Against Average: Michael Hutchinson (2.00)

Save Percentage: Hutchinson (.945)

Minutes: Comrie (781:11)

Special Teams: PP 21.7% (2nd), PK 87.8% (3rd)

Nine games have passed since the last Farm Report was written, with the Moose going on a dominating stretch that has them sitting atop the AHL’s Central Division by nine points, and tied for the most points in the AHL with a 15-5-1-1 record.

The Moose are on a seven game winning streak, dating back to November 15. After splitting a pair of games with the San Jose Barracuda, the winning streak began when the Moose won all four games on their homestand, hosting a pair of games against the Chicago Wolves and Laval Rocket respectively. The Moos then embarked on a three game road trip, where again they beat all comers, knocking aside the Grand Rapids Griffins, Milwaukee Admirals and the Rockford IceHogs.

The Moose have been dominant in all facets of their game. They sit 2nd in the league in power play conversion, 3rd in penalty killing, and their goaltending tandem of Michael Hutchinson and Eric Comrie has been superb. Hutchinson has a 2.00 goals against average and a .945 save percentage through nine games, while Eric Comrie’s numbers (prior to getting called up) are also solid: 2.30 GAA and .927 save percentage.

Top prospect Jack Roslovic has 10 points in these last nine games, despite been held off the scoreboard in five of them. Brendan Lemiuex has nine points in seven games since being sent back down. Nic Petan has five points in the last nine and has 10 in 15 games this season. After being held scoreless in the first four games of his pro career, rookie Mason Appleton now has 19 points on the season in 22 total games. Sami Niku sits at 12 points in 22 games, which is second among team defenders.

Veteran Contributions

While the top prospects have been doing well, the Moose can also attribute some of their success to some of the off-season signings made to bolster their depth. While guys like Michael Sgarbossa, Buddy Robinson and Cameron Schilling were never going to make the NHL roster, their presence of the Moose has been positively felt. Sgarbossa is second in points with 21 in 22 games, Robinson is tied for second on the team in goals with eight, and Schilling leads the team in assists with 15.

Moose Lines on November 28, 2017

FORWARDS

Nic Petan/ Jack Roslovic/ Mason Appleton

Brendan Lemieux / Patrice Cormier/ Buddy Robinson

Chase De Leo/ Michael Sgarbossa/ J.C. Lipon

Jansen Harkins/ Michael Spacek/ Cameron Maclise

DEFENCE

Cameron Schilling/ Peter Stoykewych

Julian Melchiori/ Sami Niku

Kirill Gotovets/ Jan Kostalek

STARTING GOALIE

Michael Hutchinson

Last Nine Game Scores (Outscored Opponents 37-18)

Saturday, November 11

5 Manitoba Moose @

2 San Jose Barracuda

Moose Goals: Roslovic 2 (8), Sgarbossa (6), Lipon (3), Harkins (2)

Goalie: Comrie 36/38

Sunday, November 12

1 Manitoba Moose @

4 San Jose Barracuda

Moose Goal: Cormier (5),

Goalie: Comrie 21/24

Wednesday, November 15

3 Manitoba Moose vs

2 Chicago Wolves

Moose Goals: Stoykewych (3), Lemieux (4), Appleton (3)

Goalie: Hutchinson 42/44

Friday, November 17

6 Manitoba Moose vs

4 Chicago Wolves

Moose Goals: Roslovic 2 (10), Melchiori (2), Niku (2), Robinson (6), De Leo (2)

Goalie: Comrie 37/41

Sunday, November 19

5 Manitoba Moose vs

2 Laval Rocket

Moose Goals: Appleton 2 (5), Spacek (1), De Leo (3), Robinson (7))

Goalie: Hutchinson 27/29

Tuesday, November 21

(SO) 3 Manitoba Moose vs

2 Laval Rocket

Petan and Lemieux scored in shootout

Moose Goals: Sgarbossa 2 (8)

Goalie: Comrie 26/28

Friday, November 24

3 Manitoba Moose @

1 Grand Rapids Griffins

Moose Goals: Cormier (6), Appleton (6), Lipon (4)

Goalie: Hutchinson 37/38

Saturday, November 25

3 Manitoba Moose @

0 Milwaukee Admirals

Moose Goals: Del Leo (4), Roslovic (11), Lemieux (5)

Goalie: Comrie 30/30

Tuesday, November 28

8 Manitoba Moose @

1 Rockford IceHogs

Moose Goals: Lipon 3 (7), Appleton (7), Cormier (7), Robinson (8), Lemieux (6), Petan (2)

Goalie: Hutchinson 47/48. The Moose were outshot 48-36.

The Moose close out a very succesful month of November tonight when they host the Cleveland Monsters. The Moose are 11-2-0-0 on the month. They will play a second game against Cleveland, also at Bell MTS Place, on Saturday. Cleveland sits fifth in the Central Division, 14 points back of Manitoba. The teams split a pair of games in October, with the Monsters beating Manitoba 4-3 before the Moose prevailed 4-1 two days later. Cleveland is lead in scoring by Carter Camper with 12 points in 17 games. Cleveland are the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.