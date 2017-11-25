Fer Sure Mailbag: Episode 11 - Corey Pronman
Fer Sure Mailbag: Episode 11 - Corey Pronman
We are getting ready to record Episode 11 of our NHL podcast “Fer Sure: A 200 Foot Podcast.” If you missed the last episode, you can catch up here.
Please remember that our podcast is dedicated to the entire NHL and that we may not get to all (or any) of the questions. We will certainly try!
Our interview guest this time is prospects guru Corey Pronman. He is the Athletic’s lead NHL prospect writer. If you follow him on Twitter, you know that he knows his stuff, so we’re looking forward to taking at look at a side of the league that seems mysterious to most of us.
Please send in questions in the comments, or you can also tweet questions to us here.
Look for Episode 11 in your podcast feeds and this website Monday morning.
