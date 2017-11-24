Flames Give-Away Game in Loss to Stars

The Flames shot themselves in the foot tonight in Dallas

Turnovers were the reason the Flames tonight as every other area of their game was actually pretty good. Disappointing night.

1st Period: Calgary Flames 0, Dallas Stars 1

The opening period would start out sloppy for the Flames as they’d have some turnovers that led directly to Dallas scoring chances. The Flames would bounce back and get a lot of good chances of their own including a powerplay opportunity midway through the period.

Dallas would take the lead late in the period with a Stars dump in finding its way into the corner. T.J. Brodie would lose the puck in the corner and it get to Antoine Roussel who was alone in front and he’d beat Mike Smith to make it 1-0. That’s the score at the end of the first.

2nd Period: Calgary Flames 3, Dallas Stars 3

Calgary would get the game tied up only 39 seconds into the period with Sean Monahan finding Micheal Ferland in the left circle for a one-timer that would beat Ben Bishop over his left shoulder. An absolute wicked shot gives Ferland his ninth goal of the year.

Only a couple minutes later Johnny Gaudreau would pick Dan Hamhuis’ pocket after Hamhuis seemed to forget he was there. Gaudreau would turn and come right in on Bishop and beat him low on the blocker side to make it 2-1 Flames.

A few minutes after Tyler Seguin would get the game tied back up during four-on-four with a shot that was chipped up in the air and over Smith. Dallas would also get a powerplay shortly after but the Flames would kill it off.

Micheal Ferland would head to the dressing room midway through the period and he didn’t return for the period.

Calgary would get a late powerplay goal with Sean Monahan burying a rebound in front of Bishop. Monahan’s 11th of the year puts Calgary up 3-2. Gaudreau and Brodie with the assists.

Dallas would get the game tied right back up when Dougie Hamilton turned the puck right over to Devin Shore who would shoot and Alex Radulov would put the rebound in.

The crazy second period ends with the game tied at 3-3.

3rd Period: Calgary Flames 4, Dallas Stars 6

The Flames would take the 4-3 lead after a strong start to the third period. Mike Smith would rim the puck up the glass to Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau would break into the attacking zone and pass the puck to Monahan alongside him and Monahan would get his second goal of the game. Gaudreau and Smith with assists.

Calgary would take a penalty for holding shortly after, then Hamonic would fire the puck over the glass and give Dallas a long two man advantage. Somehow, somehow, I don’t know how but the trio of Troy Brouwer, Mark Giordano, and Michael Stone would kill the whole thing off with shot blocking, and great defense. Hats off to them.

Dallas would get game tied up with Gemel Smith beating Mike Smith with a little deflection in front of the net.

The Stars would then take the lead shortly after with a terrible giveaway by Michael Stone as he gave the puck right to Tyler Seguin who would walk in and scored his second of the game.

Calgary would get a late powerplay chance that would generate squat, and with 1:30 left, the Flames would pull Smith. Tyler Seguin would hit the empty netter for his hat trick goal and make it 6-4.

Final Thoughts

I don’t really know what more to say other than that I thought this team was supposed to have one of the best defenses in the National Hockey League. Pretty much every Stars goal came off a terrible giveaway by a Flames defender and it was just ugly to watch.

On the offensive side of the puck, the top line was clicking yet again, but they really need to see some actual scoring from the other lines. The other lines generated chances but couldn’t get the puck into the net.

It’s games like tonight where the Flames could’ve easily won, but shot themselves in the foot that are the most frustrating. Just a disappointing night overall outside of that top line. Special teams showed up, forwards showed up, Smith was still stellar despite allowing five goals, but the defense was nowhere to be seen.

Calgary falls to 12-9-1 and 2-2-1 on this road trip.

Flame of the Game

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Monahan (C): He had two goals and an assist tonight and was a consistent threat for the Flames. A bright spot on a disappointing night.

Next Up: Tomorrow night the Flames travel to Colorado for a 8:00pm MT puck drop.