Flames Recall Jon Gillies on Emergency Basis

GIllies joins the team in Detroit for Wednesday’s game

The Calgary Flames have recalled Jon Gillies on an emergency basis from the Stockton Heat today. He’ll join the team for tonight’s game against Detroit as the backup.

It sounds like Mike Smith’s injury is only day-to-day which prompted the emergency callup instead of having to put Smith on IR for at least a week. Smith didn’t travel with the Flames to Detroit but all indications point towards him meeting the team on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Looking at the schedule it made sense to give Lack tonight’s start anyways prior to the Smith injury, now he may get a couple more on this trip.

Puck drop tonight is at 5:00pm MT.