Flames, Stars make sense as potential landing spots for unsigned Jaromir Jagr

August is fast approaching, and Jaromir Jagr is still in search of a team for the 2017-18 NHL season.

The 45-year-old forward has a standing offer to join the minor-league Florida Everblades, but he pulls a stunner by taking his talents below the American Hockey League or -- *winces* -- announces his retirement, Jagr has roughly two months to find a taker before the regular-season begins.

Jaromir Jagr, 45, is still unsigned after playing all 82 games in 2016-17. USATSI

The Florida Panthers have filled the grizzled-veteran forward role by adding Radim Vrbata despite Jagr playing a full 82-game slate and logging 46 points in 2016-17. So as free agency's early deals become distant memories and the summer presses on, will any NHL club bring in one of hockey's all-time greats?

Here are two teams that should:

Johnny Gaudreau thinks it "would be sweet" to play for the Philadelphia Flyers some day, but in the meantime, he could use some help at forward on this rising Pacific Division contender. Calgary has one heck of a defense, which was bolstered this offseason by Travis Hamonic, and it has the right pieces on offense to both blend with Jagr and drive another playoff run. Like he did with the Panthers, Jagr could benefit from younger counterparts by slotting next to Gaudreau and Sean Monahan in Calgary, which wouldn't have to commit much for experienced depth and power-play help.

General manager Jim Nill has made this offseason all about building an instant contender. Among his bold moves: re-hiring of Ken Hitchcock, trades for Ben Bishop and Marc Methot and big deals for Martin Hanzal and Alexander Radulov. What better way to cap it off than by injecting the epitome of veteran leadership? Front-line additions make Jagr la luxury alongside or behind former teammate Tyler Seguin, but it makes plenty of sense for a club that clearly has its eyes on a short-term run.