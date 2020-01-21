Florida Panthers selected as host of 2021 NHL All-Star Game
The All-Star Game is headed to south Florida
The 2021 NHL All-Star Game will be hosted by the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center, according to multiple reports. An official announcement from the league is expected in the next few days, but both The Athletic and Sportsnet have confirmed the news.
This will be the second time the Panthers have held the All-Star Game, with the first and only other time coming in 2003. The Las Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes were reportedly two other options for next year's festivities.
Overall, it's the fourth time Florida will host the event, as the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted back in 1999 and in 2018. Players seem excited that the Sunshine State is the backdrop for the weekend.
Panthers center Vincent Trocheck reacted to the news and looks forward to what it will bring for their city.
"An All-Star Game on the beach? That is awesome. With the sun and our weather, it is a vacation destination already. This would be huge for our city, our organization and for our fans. They would love it. They make the game so much fun for everyone even if you can't get to the game. They'll turn downtown into a hockey town."
This year, the St. Louis Blues are hosting the event at Enterprise Center. The skills competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 24 followed by the three-game tournament All-Star Game on Saturday, Jan. 25.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL Power Rankings: Each team's top star
Who (or what) has been the No. 1 star for each team heading into the All-Star break?
-
KHL All-Star Game full of weird hockey
This was a night of pure madness
-
NHL DFS advice, top Jan. 21 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Ovechkin passes Lemieux on goals list
The Great 8 continues to solidify his case as one of the sport's living legends
-
Dougie Hamilton injured
Dougie Hamilton is being evaluated to determine if he needs a procedure on the leg
-
Motte opens up about mental health
The 24-year-old shares his experience looking to help others going through the same thing
-
Takeaways from the 2020 Winter Classic
The Stars ripped off four unanswered goals to come away with the win
-
Penguins vs. Avalanche: Tanev is OT hero
Crosby and MacKinnon faced off in an exciting early season showdown