Florida Panthers selected as host of 2021 NHL All-Star Game

The 2021 NHL All-Star Game will be hosted by the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center, according to multiple reports. An official announcement from the league is expected in the next few days, but both The Athletic and Sportsnet have confirmed the news.

This will be the second time the Panthers have held the All-Star Game, with the first and only other time coming in 2003. The Las Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes were reportedly two other options for next year's festivities.

Overall, it's the fourth time Florida will host the event, as the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted back in 1999 and in 2018. Players seem excited that the Sunshine State is the backdrop for the weekend.

Panthers center Vincent Trocheck reacted to the news and looks forward to what it will bring for their city.

From Yahoo Sports:

"An All-Star Game on the beach? That is awesome. With the sun and our weather, it is a vacation destination already. This would be huge for our city, our organization and for our fans. They would love it. They make the game so much fun for everyone even if you can't get to the game. They'll turn downtown into a hockey town."

This year, the St. Louis Blues are hosting the event at Enterprise Center. The skills competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 24 followed by the three-game tournament All-Star Game on Saturday, Jan. 25.