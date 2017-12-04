Flyers at Flames lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
The Flyers will try, again, to end their extended losing skid as they head out to Western Canada.
Tonight’s game begins at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be:
- Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
- Heard via radio locally on 93.3 WMMR
- Seen in Canada via Sportsnet West
- Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM
While our preview came too early for today’s lineup news, there will, in fact, be some lineup changes from Saturday’s loss. Quite a few! Namely, the top line has been broken up, Dale Weise is on the fourth line, and Jori Lehtera is not on the ice. All four lines will look different from Saturday.
Will it work? Probably not! Because we aren’t allowed to have good things! But shaking things up is the least you can do when you’ve lost 10 games in a row. Let’s see it.
Projected Flyers Lines
Forwards
Giroux - Couturier - Simmonds
Raffl - Filppula - Voracek
Weal - Patrick - Konecny
Leier - Laughton - Weise
Defensemen
Provorov - MacDonald
Gostisbehere - Hagg
Manning - Sanheim
Goalies
Elliott
(Neuvirth)
Projected Flames lineup (via):
Forwards
Gaudreau - Monahan - Ferland
Tkachuk - Backlund - Frolik
Bennett - Jankowski - Jaromir
Hathaway - Lazar - Brouwer
Defense
Giordano - Hamilton
Brodie - Hamonic
Kulak - Stone
Goalies
Smith
(Rittich)
