Flyers at Flames lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

The Flyers will try, again, to end their extended losing skid as they head out to Western Canada.

Tonight’s game begins at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be:

Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)

(or via stream on the NBC Sports App) Heard via radio locally on 93.3 WMMR

Seen in Canada via Sportsnet West

Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM

While our preview came too early for today’s lineup news, there will, in fact, be some lineup changes from Saturday’s loss. Quite a few! Namely, the top line has been broken up, Dale Weise is on the fourth line, and Jori Lehtera is not on the ice. All four lines will look different from Saturday.

Will it work? Probably not! Because we aren’t allowed to have good things! But shaking things up is the least you can do when you’ve lost 10 games in a row. Let’s see it.

Projected Flyers Lines

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Simmonds

Raffl - Filppula - Voracek

Weal - Patrick - Konecny

Leier - Laughton - Weise

Defensemen

Provorov - MacDonald

Gostisbehere - Hagg

Manning - Sanheim

Goalies

Elliott

(Neuvirth)

Projected Flames lineup (via):

Forwards

Gaudreau - Monahan - Ferland

Tkachuk - Backlund - Frolik

Bennett - Jankowski - Jaromir

Hathaway - Lazar - Brouwer

Defense

Giordano - Hamilton

Brodie - Hamonic

Kulak - Stone

Goalies

Smith

(Rittich)