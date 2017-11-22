Flyers at Islanders lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

New guys!

Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:

  • Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
  • Heard via radio locally on 93.3 WMMR
  • Seen in New York via MSG+
  • Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM

Today’s call-ups of Danick Martel and Samuel Morin throw the expected lineup into flux a bit, as we don’t quite know how the lineup will change with those players in the fold. The below lines, until we hear something more concrete, are a guess and should be taken as such.

Projected Flyers lineup:

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Weal - Patrick - Simmonds

Martel - Filppula - Konecny

Leier - Laughton - Raffl

Defensemen

Provorov - Hagg

Manning - Gostisbehere

Morin - Sanheim

Goalies

Elliott

(Neuvirth)

Projected Islanders lineup (via):

Forwards

Lee - Tavares - Bailey

Ladd - Barzal - Eberle

Nelson - Beauvillier - Ho-Sang

Chimera - Cizikas - Clutterbuck

Defense

Leddy - Boychuk

de Haan - Pelech

Seidenberg - Mayfield

Goalies

Greiss

(Halak)

