Flyers at Islanders lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
New guys!
Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:
- Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
- Heard via radio locally on 93.3 WMMR
- Seen in New York via MSG+
- Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM
Today’s call-ups of Danick Martel and Samuel Morin throw the expected lineup into flux a bit, as we don’t quite know how the lineup will change with those players in the fold. The below lines, until we hear something more concrete, are a guess and should be taken as such.
Projected Flyers lineup:
Forwards
Giroux - Couturier - Voracek
Weal - Patrick - Simmonds
Martel - Filppula - Konecny
Leier - Laughton - Raffl
Defensemen
Provorov - Hagg
Manning - Gostisbehere
Morin - Sanheim
Goalies
Elliott
(Neuvirth)
Projected Islanders lineup (via):
Forwards
Lee - Tavares - Bailey
Ladd - Barzal - Eberle
Nelson - Beauvillier - Ho-Sang
Chimera - Cizikas - Clutterbuck
Defense
Leddy - Boychuk
de Haan - Pelech
Seidenberg - Mayfield
Goalies
Greiss
(Halak)
-
