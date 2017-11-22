Flyers at Islanders lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

New guys!

Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:

Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)

(or via stream on the NBC Sports App) Heard via radio locally on 93.3 WMMR

Seen in New York via MSG+

Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM

Today’s call-ups of Danick Martel and Samuel Morin throw the expected lineup into flux a bit, as we don’t quite know how the lineup will change with those players in the fold. The below lines, until we hear something more concrete, are a guess and should be taken as such.

Projected Flyers lineup:

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Weal - Patrick - Simmonds

Martel - Filppula - Konecny

Leier - Laughton - Raffl

Defensemen

Provorov - Hagg

Manning - Gostisbehere

Morin - Sanheim

Goalies

Elliott

(Neuvirth)

Projected Islanders lineup (via):

Forwards

Lee - Tavares - Bailey

Ladd - Barzal - Eberle

Nelson - Beauvillier - Ho-Sang

Chimera - Cizikas - Clutterbuck

Defense

Leddy - Boychuk

de Haan - Pelech

Seidenberg - Mayfield

Goalies

Greiss

(Halak)