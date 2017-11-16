Flyers at Jets lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

Maybe, like, I don’t know ... score goals?

Tonight’s game begins at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT) and can be:

Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)

(or via stream on the NBC Sports App) Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic

Seen in Canada via TSN3

Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM

We do not 100 percent know what the Flyers’ lines are going to be tonight, but we do know that Nolan Patrick will make his return to the lineup for the first time since late October. His placement in the lineup below is a guess on our end.

Projected Flyers lineup:

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Weise - Filppula - Simmonds

Weal - Patrick - Konecny

Leier - Laughton - Raffl

Defensemen

Provorov - Hagg

Gostisbehere - Manning

Sanheim - Gudas

Goaltenders

Elliott

(Neuvirth)

Projected Jets lineup (via):

Forwards

Connor - Scheifele - Wheeler

Ehlers - Little - Laine

Copp - Lowry - Tanev

Perreault - Hendricks - Armia

Defense

Morrissey - Trouba

Enstrom - Byfuglien

Kulikov - Myers

Goalies

Hellebuyck

(Mason)