Flyers at Jets lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
Flyers at Jets lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
Maybe, like, I don’t know ... score goals?
Tonight’s game begins at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT) and can be:
- Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
- Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic
- Seen in Canada via TSN3
- Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM
We do not 100 percent know what the Flyers’ lines are going to be tonight, but we do know that Nolan Patrick will make his return to the lineup for the first time since late October. His placement in the lineup below is a guess on our end.
Projected Flyers lineup:
Forwards
Giroux - Couturier - Voracek
Weise - Filppula - Simmonds
Weal - Patrick - Konecny
Leier - Laughton - Raffl
Defensemen
Provorov - Hagg
Gostisbehere - Manning
Sanheim - Gudas
Goaltenders
Elliott
(Neuvirth)
Forwards
Connor - Scheifele - Wheeler
Ehlers - Little - Laine
Copp - Lowry - Tanev
Perreault - Hendricks - Armia
Defense
Morrissey - Trouba
Enstrom - Byfuglien
Kulikov - Myers
Goalies
Hellebuyck
(Mason)
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa