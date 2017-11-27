Flyers at Penguins lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
Andrew MacDonald is back as the Flyers try to curb their seven-game winless streak when they square off with their cross-state rivals.
Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:
- Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
- Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic
- Seen in Pittsburgh via AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL Network, Sportsnet, TVA, or Sirius XM (be forewarned, as NHL.tv will presumably be blacked out)
At this point, we do not know today’s starter in net for the Flyers; otherwise, we are expecting more or less the same lineups on each side as we saw on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.
Projected Flyers lineup:
Forwards
Giroux - Couturier - Voracek
Martel - Patrick - Simmonds
Raffl - Filppula - Konecny
Lehtera - Laughton - Weise
Defensemen
Provorov - MacDonald
Gostisbehere - Hagg
Sanheim - Manning
Goalies
Elliott
(Neuvirth)
Projected Penguins lineup (via):
Forwards
Sheary - Crosby - Hornqvist
Guentzel - Sheahan - Kessel
Hagelin - Rowney - Rust
Kuhnhackl - McKegg - Reaves
Defense
Maatta - Letang
Dumoulin - Ruhwedel
Hunwick - Schultz
Goalies
Murray
(Jarry)
