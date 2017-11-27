Flyers at Penguins lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

Andrew MacDonald is back as the Flyers try to curb their seven-game winless streak when they square off with their cross-state rivals.

Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:

Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)

(or via stream on the NBC Sports App) Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic

Seen in Pittsburgh via AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL Network, Sportsnet, TVA, or Sirius XM (be forewarned, as NHL.tv will presumably be blacked out)

At this point, we do not know today’s starter in net for the Flyers; otherwise, we are expecting more or less the same lineups on each side as we saw on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

Projected Flyers lineup:

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Martel - Patrick - Simmonds

Raffl - Filppula - Konecny

Lehtera - Laughton - Weise

Defensemen

Provorov - MacDonald

Gostisbehere - Hagg

Sanheim - Manning

Goalies

Elliott

(Neuvirth)

Projected Penguins lineup (via):

Forwards

Sheary - Crosby - Hornqvist

Guentzel - Sheahan - Kessel

Hagelin - Rowney - Rust

Kuhnhackl - McKegg - Reaves

Defense

Maatta - Letang

Dumoulin - Ruhwedel

Hunwick - Schultz

Goalies

Murray

(Jarry)