Flyers at Wild lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
Take two! Let’s do better this time.
Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:
- Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
- Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic
- Seen in Minnesota via FS North
- Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM
Projected Flyers lineup:
Forwards
Giroux - Couturier - Voracek
Weise - Weal - Simmonds
Lehtera - Filppula - Konecny
Leier - Laughton - Raffl
Defensemen
Provorov - Hagg
Gostisbehere - Manning
Sanheim - Gudas
Goaltenders
Elliott
(Neuvirth)
Forwards
Ennis - Koivu - Granlund
Niederreiter - Staal - Zucker
Winnik - Eriksson Ek - Kunin
Foligno - Cullen - Stewart
Defense
Suter - Spurgeon
Brodin - Dumba
Quincey - Reilly
Goalies
Dubnyk
(Stalock)
