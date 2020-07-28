Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: NHL PLAYOFFS are here! ( 5:53 )

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, emerged as one of the creepiest mascots in sports, but very quickly became a fan favorite and one of the funniest. Gritty is always up to something wild, and this time he's decided to watch over Toronto.

A billboard with the orange, fuzzy face and beady eyes stares down passers by as they head towards Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, one of the NHL's hub cities as the league returns to play. Toronto is the Eastern Conference's hub city, while Edmonton holds the Western Conference.

The billboard reads:

"Every shot you take. Every save you make. I'll be watching you."

The Flyers purchased the advertisement, an ode to the 1983 classic song by The Police, that shows Gritty appearing to be bursting through the billboard.

Gritty posted a photo of the billboard to his own social media accounts writing, "Hockey is back. People still think I'm creepy. I haven't blinked in 2 years. Life is good."

On Tuesday, the Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins played in an exhibition game as part of the return-to-play plan. All 24 playoff teams will participate in one exhibition game before the Stanley Cup qualifying round takes place.

The Flyers will face the Boston Bruins in a Round Robin on August 2.