Flyers create a 'rage room' where fans can take out their frustrations and break stuff

Philadelphia Flyers fan haven't exactly had much to celebrate in recent years. However, now fans of the franchise can take out their frustrations at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are debuting a "Disassembly Room," where you can smash stuff like household televisions and mirrors.

Fans can rent out the room for $35 per person or $60 for a group of two. Each participant will have five minutes to spend in the room and will use bats and sledgehammers to smash items.

ESPN's Katie Nolan had a chance to take the room for a test drive. In doing so, she received some help from a peculiar guest in the form of the Flyers mascot Gritty.

Both Nolan and Gritty took turns smashing household items and did a significant amount of damage.

"The concept is definitely one-of-a-kind and non-traditional," Flyers and Wells Fargo Center president of business operations Valerie Camillo said in a press release. "We ran the concept by some of our fans who told us they thought this would be a fresh way to have some harmless fun. I had never heard of a rage room before the design team pitched the idea. Now, I can't wait to get in there and take a few whacks."

The Flyers haven't been the most successful sports franchise in Philadelphia in recent years. The Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series in 2008 and the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017.

However, the Flyers haven't been out of the opening round of the postseason since the 2011-12 season when they reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Philadelphia made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals during the 2009-10 campaign before ultimately losing to the Chicago Blackhawks.