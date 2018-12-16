Flyers deny report that coach Dave Hakstol will be fired and replaced by Joel Quenneville
If the Flyers go through with the coaching switch, it would continue the trend of changes in Philadelphia
There could be a big-time shakeup coming behind the Philadelphia Flyers bench, according to a report from the Courier-Post's Dave Isaac on Sunday.
Per Isaac, the Flyers are planning to dismiss head coach Dave Hakstol either on Sunday night or Monday morning. But the Flyers denied that report later Sunday, saying that Hakstol is their coach.
If he is indeed fired, Hakstol would depart in his fourth season as Flyers coach, leaving with a record of 134-101-42. The Philadelphia gig was his first NHL head coaching job, having been hired away from North Dakota (NCAA) in 2015.
The massive coaching change would continue the turnover in Philadelphia, where Ron Hextall was fired as the team's general manager in late November. The Flyers later hired Chuck Fletcher as Hextall's successor, and the team's senior leadership said Fletcher would be responsible for handling any coaching decisions.
Fletcher and the Flyers reportedly have their eyes on former Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville. According to the Courier-Post's report, Quenneville has already been offered (and has accepted) the job in Philadelphia.
However, that report that Quenneville accepted the job has since been refuted by several people, including Quenneville himself.
Quenneville, fired by Chicago earlier this season, is coming off 10-plus seasons with the Blackhawks. He won three Stanley Cups titles in a six-year span behind the bench in Chicago, leading many to dub the team a modern day dynasty. He is the second-winningest coach in NHL history with an all-time record of 890-532-214.
Quenneville, 60, is still due to collect a $6 million salary from the Blackhawks for the remainder of this season and next.
The Flyers were expected to be a playoff contender heading into this season but things haven't gone well to begin the year, and they've had an especially rough stretch of late. The team has lost four games in a row and currently sits in the basement of the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan division with a 12-15-4 record.
If Quenneville does indeed accept the coaching gig, it seems unlikely he'll be in place to coach the team's next game, a contest against the Detroit Red Wings at home on Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV).
