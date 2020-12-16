It has been just over a year since Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom was diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared that he is now cancer-free.

His girlfriend Alma posted to celebrate the major news, writing, "What a year! 369 days ago we found out that Oskar had cancer, and today we got to know that the scans are clear after his second checkup *popping champagne*!!!"

The 24-year-old forward reposted the photos and message to his page to alert his followers to the exciting news.

When diagnosed last year at the age of 23, it was unclear if Lindblom would miss the remainder of the NHL season. After he finished his treatments at the Penn Medical Center on July 2 however, he quickly got back on the ice with his team, joining them for the postseason.

The team rallied around him with the message #OskarStrong, wearing shirts with the hashtag before games.

Before his diagnosis, Lindblom lead the team with 11 goals in 30 games. Three weeks after his treatment ended, the Flyers signed Lindblom to a three-year, $9 million contract.

Lindblom said that the support of his teammates was crucial in making his return possible.

"It's been everything. They talked to me like I'm still with the team even if I'm not there," he told NHL.com's Adam Kimelman. Those tough weeks, when I felt so bad and trying to think about life and they'd call me, text me, help me get more energy. It helped me through the whole process,"