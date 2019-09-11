Flyers goalie Carter Hart unveils new 'Venom'-inspired mask
Hart's new mask features plenty of Carnage
Carter Hart has a new goalie mask for the upcoming season and, if you're not careful, it just may consume you.
The Flyers goalie has unveiled his new lid ahead of the 2019-2020 season and it'll likely be received very well by comic and superhero fans. That's because Hart's new headwear was heavily influenced by the 2018 Tom Hardy-led film 'Venom,' based off the Marvel Comics character of the same name.
More specifically, Hart's mask is inspired by that movie's post-credits scene, which introduces the viewer to incarcerated serial-killer Cletus Kasady, who ultimately becomes Carnage thanks to the same Symbiote that also created Venom.
Here's Hart embracing his inner comic book nerd and going through the details of the mask.
That mask features plenty of Carnage, detailed with the Flyers' orange and black color scheme. It's thoroughly badass.
Hart, 21, burst on the NHL scene last year as a hyped goalie prospect. He joined the Flyers mid-season and delivered a promising rookie campaign, playing 31 games with a 2.83 goals against average and a save percentage of .917. He finished ninth in voting for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the league's top first-year player.
If the new mask is any indication, Hart isn't messing around heading into his sophomore season.
